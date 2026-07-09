Flood Watch through late Saturday

After a fairly quiet weather day here in the Bluegrass, we still have the threat for rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms through late week and part of the weekend. For tonight, a round of showers are likely along with some thunder and a few strong wind gusts. The potential for severe storms is low but not off the table. For Friday, watch for waves of showers and thunderstorms especially in the morning. Keep the umbrella around as showers will be scattered throughout the day. Temperatures will push into the low to mid 80s and stay humid. Friday night, another round of heavy rain is likely. By the time we end Saturday, we could pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain leading to some flooding concerns. The Flood Watch remains in effect until late Saturday night. Sunday will be a bit more quiet as the bulk of the rain leaves the area. Then we have a dry and hot stretch ahead as temperatures push back up into the upper 80s to low 90s.