Flooding Ongoing

Very heavy rain continues to cause flooding and high water issues into the night. Flood Watches and Warnings are up area wide as more heavy rain will occur into the night. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings will expire at different times overnight. An Areal Flood Warning continues for most of our area until 6:30 AM Monday. There are several locations that have picked up over 2 inches of rain already. Campbellsville has seen 5.5 inches in 24 hours. Liberty, KY has seen 4.5 inches. Parts of Madison county have picked up almost 4 inches in the past 24 hours. Creeks and rivers are already running high, some near flood stage. Several roads have been closed due to high water in central and eastern KY. NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD! Strong or severe storms have also been moving over south central KY and into TN and are inching northeastward. It is possible that we see some of these strong storms move through southern KY over the next few hours. The main threats with these storms are strong winds and torrential rain.