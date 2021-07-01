Flooding Potential Remains Through Evening

It has certainly been an active first day of July across the Commonwealth with reports of flooding from some 4-6 inches of rain falling in only a 24 hour time period. The Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 8:00 pm plus several Flash Flood Warnings in place until late afternoon/early evening. Eventually the rain and storms will wrap up and taper off tonight mainly before midnight. We could see some patchy fog develop with calm winds, but nearly perfect weather is heading our way starting Friday and lasting through the 4th of July weekend.

Friday through Sunday look to remain fully dry with much more pleasant air as humidity takes a tumble. Sunshine takes over sending our high temperatures into the mid and upper 70s through Saturday then jumping up to the mid 80s by Sunday. Any outdoor plans you have for the 4th look great including dry weather in the evenings for firework displays. The good weather will quickly end as next week sends us rocketing back up into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with the chance for showers and storms returning by late week.