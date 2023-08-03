Flooding risk for southern KY today

As we wake up on this Thursday morning, we are getting the day started with some rain falling across the state. Expect some of these showers to be on the heavy side and if we see training storms or showers, that could lead to some isolated flooding. The flood risk is in place more for southern KY today though the rain won't last all day. Most of the showers will be confined to the morning and early afternoon hours, so keep the umbrella around. Totals could be as high as two inches in isolated spots. Thunder may be heard from time to time, but we are not anticipating strong storms today.

Once we are past this round of rain/storms, we will dry out later today and through much of Friday. The weekend will bring back a chance for showers as temperatures begin to take off toward the low 90s again. So if you like the cooler weather, today is your day as high temperatures will keep in the 70s all day.