Flooding risk this weekend

A Flood Watch is in effect for central Kentucky until 1 pm Sunday. Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall will be around all day on Saturday. Rain totals will range between 2 and 4 inches. A cold front will move through late tonight, bringing another round of heavy rain and storms overnight. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for the southwestern portion of central Kentucky this evening. Our flood risk is at moderate (level 3 out of 4), so be sure to have a plan to keep yourself, your family and your belongings safe.

Once we get into Sunday, a few showers and storms will linger in the morning before we dry out and cool down. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s throughout the week.

Stay safe and remember, turn around, don't drown.