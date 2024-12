Happy Monday! The cold air lingers for the beginning of our work week. Low pressure slides southeast this evening, sparking some light flurries and a few snow showers. There won't be much accumulation for most, but areas further south could get near half an inch. Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but the cold remains. We wake up in the low 20s tomorrow with highs in the low 30s! We stay chilly for the majority of the week.

Have a great evening!