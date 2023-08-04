Foggy Friday morning

Summer heat is coming back to us as we move into our first August weekend. First, we must get through some areas of dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 am. Today will consist of high temperatures well into the upper 80s, some even closer to 90 and humidity will ramp up, too. The good news is that even though heat is increasing, the rain chances remain very low today and Saturday. Another low pressure will move in for Sunday and that will send rain/storm chances back into Kentucky and a chunk of the Ohio Valley. It won't be a washout at any point this weekend, but we are watching a small chance for a strong storm or two for late weekend. Drier weather will settle us next week with temperatures still in the 80s to 90 degrees.