Forecast still looking dry

Yesterday's hot day ended with a bit of relief as a gust front rolled through sending us some strong winds, a couple of thunderstorms and rain for some. The effects of that front are still being felt today as humidity is lower and the sky looks a bit clearer. It's been a beautiful day so far, but the heat won't stay away for long as temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend. For the remainder of today you can expect plenty of sun as we stay dry. Friday and the weekend also bring dry weather as a high pressure slides back over us.

The latest drought monitor shows dry grounds spreading throughout the state with more of a moderate drought centered over near Elizabethtown and Campbellsville. Northern KY is still okay and not included in the drought for now. The rain chances will stay very low today through Sunday, but Sunday does bring a chance for rain with an approaching cold front. That will not only help out our crunchy grass situation, but also bring temperatures back down for the start of next work week. Until then, numbers will climb through the upper 80s and reach the low 90s again by Saturday.