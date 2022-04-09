Watch
Freeze Warning in place tonight

Warmth and sunshine coming Sunday!
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 17:16:03-04

After a cold, gray and wintry Saturday, we have much needed improvements coming for the second half of our weekend. Tonight, as clouds clear out, we have temperatures set to drop into the low 30s, even upper 20s which will spark a Freeze Warning for our viewing area. The warning will go into effect at 1 am and last until 9 am Sunday. Once we move past the cold morning, we have full sunshine coming up and that will send our temperatures soaring into the low and mid 60s for highs Sunday afternoon! It will be a tale of the two seasons this weekend. Looking on to next week, we have more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, but thankfully no frozen precipitation. We will continue to see the spring-like warmth as we head up near the low and mid 70s for midweek. A pretty strong low pressure will arrive by Wednesday and could bring us some strong or even severe thunderstorms into Thursday.

