Happy Wednesday! It is chilly throughout the bluegrass and we expect a cold morning ahead. A freeze warning is in place for all of Central Kentucky overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s/low 30s. High pressure will take control tomorrow, bringing in a lot of sunshine and clear skies throughout the rest the week and through the weekend. Our temperatures will also slowly start to climb, reaching the upper 60s by Friday, low 70s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!