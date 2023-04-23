Freeze Warning through early Monday

Nights like these coming up prove why it is best to wait to do your spring planting and gardening at least until the first week or so of May. We have Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place tonight until 9 am Monday. Once we get past the frosty, cold start, we'll warm into the mid 50s Monday afternoon while seeing more bright sunshine. Tuesday looks a little warmer, so we are moving in the right direction, but still staying below normal for this time of year. Tuesday will likely be the nicest day of the week with a few more clouds, but dry. By mid week, we'll be into the mid 60s, but the small warm-up comes with more rain showers. The better chance for rain moves in late week. Friday will be a day to need the umbrella for sure, and likely into the weekend too. Once that system is through, we will see our temperatures cooling back down into the 50s again.