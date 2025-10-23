Freeze Warning tonight

It has been another spectacular fall day across the Bluegrass as we began chilly then warmed into the low 60s today. Winds will continue to calm down tonight, so with a clear sky, temperatures should dip closer to the freezing mark for many. Our entire viewing area will be under a Freeze Warning from 2 to 9 AM Friday. The rest of your Friday will be sunny and dry and much of the weekend will be the same, only we are tracking a low pressure which may increase clouds Saturday then eventually bring a shower on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s for the weekend before falling back to below normal most of next week. Along with cooler temperatures, rain chances will increase next week.