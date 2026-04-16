Friday is back to the 80s

A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be around for this evening before fading through the night. A wind gust or two may exceed 30 mph, otherwise things will quiet a bit tonight. Temperatures really get cranking into Friday as we will get a lot of sun and heat up to the low and mid 80s. I believe we'll be fully dry Friday, but that will certainly change on Saturday as a second cold front comes through. This front will bring a few rounds of showers and thunder to the state with part of our area sitting in a marginal risk for severe storms again. The chance for strong winds and heavy downpours is on the table. Behind the front, temperatures will take another tumble to the low 60s for both Sunday and Monday as we dry back out. Next week looks nice and spring-like again.