Friday is feeling great

Yesterday's cold front is the hero as it did its job and helped to clear out the worst of the heat and humidity. Today, you can expect a good amount of clouds but mostly dry and much more comfortable weather. High temperatures will only reach 80 degrees or so and feel the same because humidity has dropped significantly! The upcoming weekend will be very similar so make plans to enjoy. We will see a fair amount of sun, too. Next week, we begin the climb toward hot again. High temperatures, by midweek, will push into the mid 80s again. Rain and thunderstorm chances will also keep on the lower side for the 8 day forecast.