Friday is just fine

It is finally Friday and our weather still looks nice as we remain under the effects of high pressure. We do have more clouds around this morning and will for much of the day, but rain chances stay away. Later this afternoon temperatures will climb back into the low 80s. That still keeps us below normal for late July, but we will continue to warm up through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures eventually jump to the low 90s by Monday. Overall, our mostly dry weather stretch will continue through the weekend and for part of next week too. Our next decent chance for rain won't arrive until Tuesday.