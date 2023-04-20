Friday rain brings a cooler weekend

Hopefully you have enjoyed this nice, warm weather because we are getting ready to say goodbye to it for a bit. Temperatures reached the mid 80s for most here in the Bluegrass today, but no record was broken in Lexington. Our warm stretch leads us to a mild night, then we prepare for showers and thunderstorms coming tomorrow. Your Friday will consist of more clouds than sun, though peeks will be available from time to time. Most of the morning is dry, then we look for scattered showers to begin around noon or just after. The potential for general thunderstorms exists, but nothing severe at this time. Rain will become more widespread and potentially soaking through the evening hours and into Friday night and winds will be up to 30 mph through the day. After the passage of the cold front, temperatures will tumble from the mid 70s tomorrow to the upper 50s on Saturday with a stray shower leftover. Sunday looks dry for the most part, but still chilly with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday and Monday are the coolest days then we slowly increase to the low 60s on Tuesday.