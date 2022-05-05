Friday brings severe storm potential

After a dry day, we have yet another system moving in quickly from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will ramp up and move east through our evening and into the night, too. A few storms could hold some strong winds particularly just west of our viewing area. For the Lexington area, it mostly looks to be general thunderstorms and showers off an on even into Friday morning. We have eyes looking closer to the increasing potential for severe storms for Friday afternoon. The same low pressure will continue traipsing on through the Ohio Valley arriving at our doorstep tomorrow afternoon and evening with a better chance for strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail and even a small chance for tornadoes. This will mostly impact southern and eastern KY as that is where the slight risk exists. Lexington will be under a marginal risk for severe storms.

For Oaks and Derby at Churchill Downs: The weather also does not look nice, but rainy and stormy for Friday in particular. By Saturday, clouds will remain and we'll be a bit cooler, but the heaviest of the rain will be long gone. A few sprinkles may be leftover by Derby time, but the track will be sloppy.

After this round of storms, we will see a few showers linger in Eastern KY Saturday, then dry out for Sunday as temperatures take off. Highs will likely push back up into the 80s for a few days next week with sunshine in abundance.