Friday to be rainier

Today brought us some isolated showers, but at times were heavy. Now, as we push into late week, the action will begin to ramp up a bit. For overnight, expect a shower possible, but not very active. Friday will usher in more showers from the parent low pressure which will keep rain and storm chances in play for all weekend. Rain showers will be heavy at times and winds could pick up during thunderstorms, too. The possibility for small hail is there for Friday and Saturday, but overall is not a large chance. Mother's Day weekend will not be a washout, but you will want to keep the umbrella within arms reach for any point Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals will be spotty over the next 72 hours, but as much as 0.75" could fall for someone here in the Bluegrass. Temperatures are still looking nice with upper 70s to low 80s anticipated between Friday and Sunday then we turn the heat off for a bit and fall back into the upper 60s to mid 70s through much of next work week.