Frigid air returns to Kentucky

Active weather slows down today and tomorrow, but we are in for some winter weather come Tuesday evening. A frigid blast of cold arctic air is making it's way into the state, and we have a round of accumulating snow on the way. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday and by the late evening hours snow showers will move in. Widespread snow is expected overnight into Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of central Kentucky Tuesday night through Wednesday. Most will pick up near 2-4" of snow, but there will be others who receive more. We stay in the mid/upper 20s all week long.