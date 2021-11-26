Frigid for Black Friday Shoppers

It is certainly a frigid start to our Friday and the wind is making it worse. Be sure to grab the big coat and hat before leaving home to do your shopping today. High temperatures will only get to the mid 30s, but the wind will make it feel like 20° to 30° all day. We have a much drier day in store after the rain only held through our Thanksgiving. The cold front will continue pushing that cold air in for all of today, but we will see some sun later on.

The weekend is looking better as we only have minimal chances for a shower both days and temperatures will warm slightly to the mid or upper 40s. Game day against Louisville is looking dry with some sun. Late Saturday into early Sunday, a brief clipper could send us a stray rain shower, but most will stay dry this whole weekend. As we move on into next week, finishing up the month of November, our temperatures will begin to climb back up into the upper 40s and even upper 50s by the end of the week! Rain chances will remain next to nothing so that will be a nice stretch of dry weather with sunshine for us to kick off December.