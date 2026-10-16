From record heat to frost

Our Friday has been a dreary and chilly one and our weekend will look different, but feel similar. For the rest of your Friday evening, you will need the rain gear around for any outdoor plans. The light rain showers will eventually wrap up overnight as we see temperatures fall off to the low 40s. Saturday is going to be a chilly day as we welcome the sun for the afternoon, but stay in the 40s and 50s all day. We won't warm up past the mid 50s and it will be quite breezy. The good news is that the sunshine will help how it looks outside, and we will stay dry. A Freeze Watch will go into effect late Saturday night and last until 9 am Sunday for central and northern KY. Sunday will turn off just a touch warmer...in the low 60s for highs. We have no chance for rain in the near future, so you can make plans to enjoy the dry as we see temperatures warm into the low/mid 70s next week.