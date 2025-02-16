From soggy to snow

What a wild weather ride we have been on this weekend. In the last 48 hours, we have managed to see significant to major flooding across Kentucky, plus severe thunderstorms, plus snow. Everything is wrapping up as we speak with a few lingering snow showers or flurries still around this evening and overnight. If we see any added accumulation it will be minimal, but could be enough to create more travel problems into the night and early Monday. Also watch for water to freeze creating black ice.

Monday will be drier, but much colder as high temperatures don't even make it to 30 degrees and the wind will cause wind chills to remain in the low double digits much of the day. We should see some sun tomorrow before clouds move in on Tuesday. Yes, there is another chance for accumulating snow coming up Tuesday night into Wednesday and we are watching that carefully. The entire work week will be frigid as well. Winter says it's not over yet.