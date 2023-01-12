From strong storms to snow

Our day certainly got off to an active start with strong storms leading to tornadoes touching down in parts of our viewing area like Mercer, Boyle and Madison counties. Storm surveys are ongoing today and tomorrow to determine how many and of what caliber the storms were. The line of heavy rain, wind and storms from the cold front are rolling on out just in time for another big shift in the weather which will lead us to another small blast of winter. Mid January is keeping us on our toes!

Tonight look for clouds to linger, a few tapering rain showers, lows drop to the low and mid 30s as snow showers begin to fly around. Snow flurry/shower action should continue through Friday off and on. The afternoon highs for tomorrow are only expected to reach the mid 30s so that is barely any warm-up from the overnight low temperatures. At times, winds will be strong (30 mph) so that could mean blowing light snow showers and an overall cold, raw-feeling day. Accumulations do not look to be much of an issue, but a quick coating is certainly possible for Lexington and the surrounding area. Travel should only be minorly impacted if at all. Far southeastern KY is a different story where they may pick up an inch or two especially in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for KY counties boarding VA.

The upcoming weekend should quiet back down some as we stay chilly through Saturday then warm right back up into the upper 40s by Sunday. The warmer-than-normal trend resumes next week with highs reaching the mid and upper 50s again!