Frost Advisory into Friday

What a chilly day we've seen this mid April day with high temperatures only pushing up into the upper 40s for Lexington and southern KY pressing up into the low 50s with a bit more sunshine. We have seen times of clouds and sunshine as forecast, but the wind is making it feel even cooler. Tonight, the frost potential returns so keep the tender plants covered. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 4 am to 9 am Friday and includes our whole viewing area. The best spots to see some patchy frost will be the valley areas. The end of the work week will be another pretty one, but still on the cool side and definitely a cold morning. The good news is that temperatures will climb a bit more than today...into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for Lexington and likely into the low 60s south.

As we roll into the weekend, the weather pattern changes again this time to include some more rain. A low pressure will sit well to the south, but our rain chances will increase and keep scattered through both Saturday and Sunday. Warm spring weather fans will be disappointed next week because we will remain about 10 degrees below normal for most of the week, but the upside of that is that severe weather chances will remain next to nothing with it being that chilly.