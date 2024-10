Happy Tuesday! The rest of your evening will be gloomy with showers on and off. Late tonight we clear up and temperatures fall to the low 30s. A frost advisory and freeze warning are in effect Wednesday morning, and our afternoon highs only reach the mid 50s! We will start to see some more sunshine later this week as high pressure takes control and temperatures will start to return to the 60s/70s for the weekend.

