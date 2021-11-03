Frost likely a few more mornings

Our early November cold snap has left us with frost and freezes for the past couple of mornings including this morning. Our neighbors near the Great Lakes saw some snowflakes flying and even some minor snow accumulations, but it was just frost for us here in the Commonwealth. We have another Frost Warning in place for our whole viewing area tonight and tomorrow morning as overnight lows will be similar...in the upper 20s/30 degrees. You will want to protect the plants again if you want to keep them a while longer, but we do have hope for some friendlier/warmer weather coming soon.

The high temperature trend will begin to climb back into the 50s beginning as early as Thursday afternoon, but most won't see 50 degrees until Friday. Then, it is a nice and steady climb back into the 60s by early next week. The weather-maker that we thought would bring us midweek rain has stayed well south of us and we have kept dry today and will through the rest of the work week. In fact, most of next week still looks nice and dry with sunshine with only a slight chance of a shower Tuesday and Wednesday.