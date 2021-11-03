Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Frost likely a few more mornings

High and low temperatures set to rise soon
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
252489010_2110338582453483_5319195878611928501_n.jpg
252983720_1467267776974945_9142504422590435481_n.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 14:59:10-04

Our early November cold snap has left us with frost and freezes for the past couple of mornings including this morning. Our neighbors near the Great Lakes saw some snowflakes flying and even some minor snow accumulations, but it was just frost for us here in the Commonwealth. We have another Frost Warning in place for our whole viewing area tonight and tomorrow morning as overnight lows will be similar...in the upper 20s/30 degrees. You will want to protect the plants again if you want to keep them a while longer, but we do have hope for some friendlier/warmer weather coming soon.

The high temperature trend will begin to climb back into the 50s beginning as early as Thursday afternoon, but most won't see 50 degrees until Friday. Then, it is a nice and steady climb back into the 60s by early next week. The weather-maker that we thought would bring us midweek rain has stayed well south of us and we have kept dry today and will through the rest of the work week. In fact, most of next week still looks nice and dry with sunshine with only a slight chance of a shower Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps