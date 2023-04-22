Frosty, cold nights ahead

Our cool weekend continues with a Frost Advisory tonight lasting until 9 am Sunday. Be sure to protect any plants tonight and for the next couple as near freezing temperatures are expected. Sunday will hold a mix of clouds and sunshine but highs only warm to the mid 50s. We will see a slight and steady bump of temperatures into the mid 60s coming next week, but there's no big surge of summer-like warmth for us for a while. We can't rule out a stray rain shower tomorrow, but most of the day is dry and that same trend will roll on into Monday and Tuesday. Mid and late week brings back better chances for rain and even thunderstorms especially next Saturday.