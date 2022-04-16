Fair, but cool for Easter

Our Easter weekend has been a nice one so far with some sun today, but many clouds have held temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday. We will remain dry through tonight and as clouds begin to clear, temperatures will take a sharp fall toward the mid 30s with some areas receiving a bit of frost to wake up to on Easter Sunday morning. In fact, we will stay cool all day for any outdoor activities. The sunshine will be bright all day, but clouds will roll back in ahead of our next low pressure set to bring in some heavy rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be a soggy start to the work week, but a ridge of high pressure will slide in and dry us out through the rest of Monday all the way through midweek before our next chance of rain. The temperature trend will be cool for the first half of the week, but we'll see a big push toward spring and even summer by late week. Highs will push up into the mid 70s Friday and take a leap up toward 80 degrees by the weekend!