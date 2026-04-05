Frosty start to the new week

As our Easter draws to a close, we have some more beautiful weather to look forward to this coming week. Temperatures will start on a very chilly note as a Frost Advisory is in effect for our whole area until 9 am Monday. Once we're past the frost, we have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 60s which is seasonable for a change. A dry cold front will send us back to the 50s for Tuesday. Beyond that, we will be moving in the upward direction with temperatures pushing to the 70s and eventually the 80s by the weekend. We also have a dry stretch ahead where our only shot at rain doesn't arrive until Saturday (and it's a small chance).