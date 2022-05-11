Full sun set again for Thursday

Today has been very summer-like and more like June weather than early May weather. We have seen a significant bump in the dew points/humidity levels today so that has made it feel quite muggy out, but the good news is that we will see that retreat to the west and the mugginess start to come down tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will still be running a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal into our Thursday as we anticipate the low 80s across the viewing area. The warmth still comes with full sunshine so keep the sunscreen nearby and on!

The remainder of the week will slowly begin to change as we have a chance for rain to return possibly Friday but definitely into the weekend. The huge ridge of high pressure will begin to break down starting Friday so isolated showers are possible. A low pressure will near on Saturday and Sunday keeping us in the range for rain or even an isolated thunderstorm. The warmth will stay put but will back off a bit as highs will dip to the upper 70s most of next week.