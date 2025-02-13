Gearing up for heavy weekend rain

As we get ready to head into another Friday and weekend, we have to prepare for some major rain coming in. Tonight, like today, is going to be cold. Overnight lows will fall to the upper teens so that is a frigid start to Friday, but the day will get better. The weekend is pretty much going to be a washout and one that we will be watching closely for flooding opportunities.

Our whole viewing area will be under an Areal Flood Watch from 1 am Saturday until 1 pm Sunday for between 2 and 4 inches of rain likely falling in that time period. If you live in a flood prone area, go ahead and prepare for flooding now. The heaviest of the rain will subside late Saturday night.

As colder air comes sweeping in on Sunday, it could change some of the lingering moisture over to snow showers before the event wraps up. Sunday's high temperatures will return to the 30s then we fall through the new work week. President's Day will be nice with sun, but keeping below freezing.