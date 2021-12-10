Watch
Gearing Up for Severe Storms

Late tonight into Saturday
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 10, 2021
After a mild and calm past couple of days, all eyes shift to the storm event that is ahead tonight and tomorrow. Let's begin with the warmth that is in place today. We have temperatures pressing into the mid 60s and they will likely stay put or even increase tonight ahead of the cold front. We have the moisture moving in from the southwest as dew points are coming up. All of the ingredients are coming together for a rare December severe event and the SPC has now upgraded western KY to a Moderate risk for severe storms. The Enhanced risk is still over Bowling Green and Louisville around and west of I-65. The Slight risk is still over central KY including the western half of our viewing area and the Marginal risk is for most of the eastern half of our area.

Timing of the worst weather looks to be between 5 am and noon Saturday. Since this will be an overnight/early morning event, you need to be prepared and have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up. The main risks that we are looking for are damaging winds and torrential rain, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are not off the table. Once we get past this bad weather, we will see clearing and a sharp drop in temperatures through the rest of Saturday and Sunday is cool too. We have a chance to dry out and see some sun plus warm air again next week.

