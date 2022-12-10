Getting a break from the rain

After receiving rain for several days, we are finally going into a drier trend for a few days. We have picked up the rain that we needed, enough to put a decent dent in the state's drought, but now we need to dry out to get rid of some of the mud around the yard. Walking into your next work week, the first couple of days are nice, but cool...gradually warming to low 50s by Tuesday. Another rain/storm system will develop and move in for midweek then pretty big swing in weather for late week. High temperatures will drop to the mid 30s on Friday and it even comes with a rain/snow chance. Nothing significant at this point, but stay tuned. Next weekend will keep cooler, but hopefully dry too.