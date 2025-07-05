Getting hotter this holiday weekend

After a hot 4th of July, we have more of the same weather pattern sitting overhead and bringing the heat back. Today's highs should reach the low to mid 90s and feeling that way too due to moderate humidity. On Sunday, I believe the mugginess will be a bit stronger. Both weekend days look mainly dry, but in the warmest part of the afternoons, a stray shower is possible. Remember all the heat tips we give you like stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the AC and/or shade. As we hit a new work week, rain and thunderstorm chances really ramp up. A few low pressures will roll in bringing the rain, but also forcing our temperatures down just a skosh. Have a wonderful weekend!