Getting sunny soon

Our nice, milder weekend is drawing to a close with extra clouds around this evening and even a few sprinkles are trying to move through south. As we begin a new work week, we get rid of the clouds and see bright and sunny skies for Monday. Temperatures will begin in the low/mid 20s in the morning, but we'll rebound to the low 40s for the afternoon. A lovely stretch of weather will then continue through most of this week as we hit the mid and upper 40s and eventually the low 50s by Friday. This bit of warmth will also help to push in some rain for Friday and Saturday. No snow is in the 8 day forecast.