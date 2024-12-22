Getting warmer, but wetter toward Christmas

Our weekend before Christmas has been a cold one as we have kept in the 30s, but we will see a decent warm up coming tomorrow and linger through the full week. Overnight will drop to the mid 20s so Monday will start cold, but afternoon highs should jump to the upper 40s with times of sun. Monday will also be breezy ahead of a front that will pull in some rain showers starting Tuesday. Christmas Day will hold slightly higher rain shower chances, but it will not be an all-day rain. There will be dry times as temperatures reach the low 50s. We will continue to warm into the upper 50s all the way through Saturday. Unfortunately, rain chances will also ramp up keeping it a bit active beyond Christmas into next weekend.