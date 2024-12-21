Getting warmer by the day

It was a frigid Saturday as we stayed in the low/mid 30s all day but felt like the 20s with the wind. Sunday will see only minor improvements after starting very cold...around 20 degrees. We remain dry with more sun through Monday, but rain chances will begin to ramp up into next week including small chances for showers both Christmas Eve and Day. The good news is that travel will not be impacted by snow, at least here in Kentucky. The temperature trend will continue to warm beyond this weekend, heading into the 40s and 50s next week including Christmas Day. It will feel closer to 60 degrees by next weekend.