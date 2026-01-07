Getting warmer on Thursday

Our midweek has been a nice one with some sun back in the Commonwealth. Now, as we move toward the later half of our week, we are tracking more clouds, warmth, wind and some rain. Most of Thursday will be quiet with only a stray rain shower or two. The real rain won't arrive until Friday, and the heaviest not until late Friday evening. Lexington could see up around one inch of rain by early Saturday, but southern KY may see as much as 2-2.5". Once the cold front and rain leave us, we'll have another temperature crash landing us in the 30s by Sunday plus a chance for snow flurries. Temperature moderation comes in early next week (40s) before a second cold blast late in the week.