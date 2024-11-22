Getting warmer through the weekend

Our first snow event is said and done and now we are gearing up for a cloudy start to the weekend, but overall getting better. Tonight, we'll of course remain chilly and cloudy as we dry out. Saturday will start with a lot of cloud cover and it will still be cool and damp feeling, but later in the day we could start to see the clouds breaking some. High temperatures will make it to the upper 40s. Sunday will be the better of the two days with much more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Early next work week will bring in a couple more systems which will create some wet days. Monday through Wednesday hold decent chances for rain showers with temperatures dropping off again around Thanksgiving.