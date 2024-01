Happy Sunday! We are stuck in the gloom today with clouds sticking around all day with light rain/flurries on and off throughout the day. Winds will pick up later tonight and last into Monday. High pressure will let us enjoy some quiet weather on Monday but widespread rain chances push in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay warm for the first part of the week with temperatures in the 40s/50s. We could see some snow showers into Wednesday as temperatures take a dive.

Have a great day!