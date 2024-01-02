Gloomy and chilly week ahead

Happy Tuesday! Clouds ended up sticking around for the majority of the day with highs reaching the upper 30s/low 40s. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the low 40s. A cold front moves through Thursday morning, which could bring a few light shower chances to our southern counties on Wednesday evening. The next best chance for some precipitation will be on Saturday with a system moving in. At this point, it looks like it could be a bit of a wintry mix depending on the temperatures this weekend.

Have a great evening!