Gloomy and chilly week ahead

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 14:04:39-05

Happy Tuesday! Clouds ended up sticking around for the majority of the day with highs reaching the upper 30s/low 40s. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the low 40s. A cold front moves through Thursday morning, which could bring a few light shower chances to our southern counties on Wednesday evening. The next best chance for some precipitation will be on Saturday with a system moving in. At this point, it looks like it could be a bit of a wintry mix depending on the temperatures this weekend.

Have a great evening!

