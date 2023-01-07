Watch Now
Gloomy and Chilly Weekend Ahead

This Weekend
This Weekend
Rain chances
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 08:56:41-05

Happy Saturday! This weekend temperatures are only reaching the mid-40s with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day with light showers possible throughout the afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout this weekend but rain chances will continue into Sunday morning and cloudy skies will remain throughout our Sunday as well. We will see slightly above average temperatures at the beginning of the work week with dry conditions but cold air makes a come back at the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

