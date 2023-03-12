Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Gloomy and Cold Sunday

High Temperature
Stormtracker
High Temperature
Rain Chances
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 10:34:29-04

Happy Sunday! It will be a gloomy and gray day with on and off drizzles possible throughout the afternoon. We are only climbing to the low 40s today and will stay in the 40s for the beginning of our work week. We have a chance for a few light rain or even snow showers on Monday but we will dry out and start to see some sunshine by Tuesday. But, the warmth will return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Rain chances reappear by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community