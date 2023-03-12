Gloomy and Cold Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a gloomy and gray day with on and off drizzles possible throughout the afternoon. We are only climbing to the low 40s today and will stay in the 40s for the beginning of our work week. We have a chance for a few light rain or even snow showers on Monday but we will dry out and start to see some sunshine by Tuesday. But, the warmth will return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Rain chances reappear by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Have a great day!

