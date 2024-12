Happy New Year's Eve! We have a gloomy and gusty end to the year with lingering light showers tonight. Winds will start to die down this evening but gusts could still reach close to 30mph. Be sure to bundle up if you head out tonight, our temperatures will fall to the low 40s late this evening. After midnight we will drop to the 30s with a few snow flurries possible. We stay chilly in the 30s for the first few days of January.

Have a safe and happy New Year!