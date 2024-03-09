Watch Now
Gloomy and rainy Saturday

Showers and storms throughout the morning
Rain chances by hour
Stormtracker
Futuretrack
High Temperature Trend
Rain chances
Posted at 7:51 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 07:51:36-05

Happy Saturday! Another day of gloomy skies and rain. Throughout the morning, widespread showers continue with the chance for some storms moving into our southeastern counties. Rain chances continue on and off throughout the day as a cold front moves through, behind it our temperatures will drop back to the low 50s into the afternoon. We wake up on Sunday with drier conditions but in the low 30s. Highs will reach the mid/upper 40s with sunshine. We stay dry for the first part of the work week with temperatures warming back up to the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

