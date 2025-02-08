Gloomy and rainy start to the weekend

Happy Saturday! We are off to a gloomy start to your weekend. Isolated showers will continue throughout your morning as a warm front slides north. Winds will pick up to near 20mph this afternoon with gloomy and cloudy skies. We get a break from the showers in the afternoon before a second round sparks up thanks to a cold front late tonight. We will cool down to the 40s on Sunday with a small chance for a stray shower. Next week, we get much cooler and active, with a chance for a wintry mix and even snowfall.

Have a great weekend!