Gloomy and rainy Sunday

Happy Sunday! The gloom continues today with overcast skies and rain chances throughout the day. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible with another split forecast when it comes to temperatures. A cold front will slowly move through today, with highs in the 60s in our northern counties and temps reaching the 70s in our southern counties. More rain continues into Monday before temperatures really take a dive for Halloween. The good news is, rain chances are limited for trick-or-treating, but it will be chilly so be sure to wear a coat with your costume.

Have a great day!