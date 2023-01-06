Gloomy and showery for the weekend

Our Friday has been very nice-looking at times, but the wind and cooler air has made it feel quite chilly at times. Tonight, our next weather-maker arrives bringing a shot of wet snowflakes mixing with some light rain overnight and into Saturday. Temperatures should hover around freezing through early morning so there shouldn't be any travel issues, but roads will be wet. Showers will be off and on through the day and then most of the rain will sit over southeastern KY on Sunday. It won't be a washout this weekend, but totals should reach a quarter of an inch especially in southern KY, while Lexington and north may see only trace amounts. Clouds will also be here full force and temperatures don't warm past the mid 40s making it a good weekend for the great indoors. Next week we keep to the mid 40s, but that will still be slightly above normal numbers. Looking for a possible brief surge of warmth coming in late week.