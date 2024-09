Happy Sunday! Today marks the beginning of Meteorological Fall and we are off to a gloomy start. Cloud cover will stick around for the majority of the day with showers and storms popping up late morning/early afternoon, especially for our southern counties. Highs will reach the mid 80s for our northern counties, while our southern areas will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s thanks to the rain. We remain cool throughout the week!

Have a great day!