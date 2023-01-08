Watch Now
Gloomy Sunday Ahead

On and off showers possible today
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 09:57:33-05

Happy Sunday! A gloomy Sunday is in store with mostly cloudy skies all throughout the day. On and off showers are possible mostly in the afternoon through the evening. We will climb to the mid 40s this afternoon, slightly above average for this time of year. Most of the rain that we see will be in our Southern/Eastern counties today, but drier conditions are in store for the start of the work week. We will see slightly above normal temperatures by the the middle of our week, but another cool down is heading our way by next weekend.

Have a great day!

